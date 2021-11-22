Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,724 shares.The stock last traded at $59.20 and had previously closed at $64.18.

Several research firms recently commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $899.96 million, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 134.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

