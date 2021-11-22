Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 482,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Ceres Power stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

