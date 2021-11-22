CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.71

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. CertiK has a total market cap of $99.38 million and $13.28 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,323,020 coins and its circulating supply is 57,982,508 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

