CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Stephen A. Furbacher Sells 2,000 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,867,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

