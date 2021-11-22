Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $12.73 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.73 billion and $958.42 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.