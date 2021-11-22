Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,054 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of G1 Therapeutics worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

