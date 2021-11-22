Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,613 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Veritiv worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veritiv by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $138.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

