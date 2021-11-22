Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,853 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of VBI Vaccines worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBIV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 234.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

