Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 953.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,170 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Bionano Genomics worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

BNGO stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.