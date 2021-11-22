Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ribbon Communications worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.78 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $859.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

