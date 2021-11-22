Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Rush Street Interactive worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

NYSE:RSI opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.