Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of C4 Therapeutics worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after buying an additional 507,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 97,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $38.45 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.