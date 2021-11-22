Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,060 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Theravance Biopharma worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

TBPH opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

