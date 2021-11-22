Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,233 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.44 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

