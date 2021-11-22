Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 85,370 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Regis worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Regis in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Regis in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Regis in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Regis by 32.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGS opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.74.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. The firm had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

