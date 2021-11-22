Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 864,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,919,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $372.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $162,550. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

