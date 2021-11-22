Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 403,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

