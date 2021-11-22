Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Anterix worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

