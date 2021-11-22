Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after buying an additional 148,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,068,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $517.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

