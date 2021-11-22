Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Titan Machinery worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

TITN opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

