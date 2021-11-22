Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Generation Bio worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,516,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 131,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.85. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

