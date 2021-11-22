Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Telos worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

