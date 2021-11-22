Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

