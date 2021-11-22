Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McAfee alerts:

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

MCFE stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

MCFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.