Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

