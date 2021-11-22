Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Veritiv worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veritiv by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $158.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

