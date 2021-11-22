Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $758.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,208 shares of company stock worth $700,355. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

