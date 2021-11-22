Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Univest Financial worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

