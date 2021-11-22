Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.29 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after buying an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $24,383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,172,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,690,904.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

