Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,125 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of RE/MAX worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 23.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.93%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.