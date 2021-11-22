Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,628 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,636. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

KYMR opened at $61.50 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

