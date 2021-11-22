Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,997 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Banc of California worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,939 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth $337,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC opened at $21.36 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

