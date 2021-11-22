Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,488 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.51 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

