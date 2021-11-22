Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 393,571 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 393,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ouster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Ouster stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

