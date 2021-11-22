Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 143.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sumo Logic worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 837,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 482.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 257,371 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 129.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 270.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 494,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 157.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 511,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

