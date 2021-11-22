Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of CarParts.com worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $698.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $92,854.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

