Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

