Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

