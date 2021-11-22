Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ACM Research worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $21,019,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 521.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ACM Research by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $6,476,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $5,928,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $96.20 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

