Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Ouster by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ouster alerts:

NYSE OUST opened at $6.61 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.