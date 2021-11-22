Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Pi Financial also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.23 million.

In other Charlotte’s Web news, insider ETF Managers Trust purchased 24,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,343.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,666,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,466,189.24.

