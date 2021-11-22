Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

