Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,649,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,536,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,247. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

