Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.54. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,647. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

