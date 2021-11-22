Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $7.16 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,491 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

