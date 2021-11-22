Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $7.38 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.26 on Monday, hitting $342.11. 451,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,991,484. The company has a market cap of $852.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.