Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $62.56. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,843. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

