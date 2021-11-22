Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,995 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 553,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. 211,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,591,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

