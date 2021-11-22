Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Materion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 194.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 114,512 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 110,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

