Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CHGG opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. Chegg has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.